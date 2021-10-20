Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 874,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.29% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $83,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 79.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,002 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

