Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.01% of Ultralife worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 68.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 5,113 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $40,648.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 569,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,669.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 7,687 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $61,265.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $113.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.63. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

