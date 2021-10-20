UMA Trading Up 29.7% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $13.02 or 0.00020154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $826.72 million and approximately $154.86 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00195104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00094190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,915,617 coins and its circulating supply is 63,482,965 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

