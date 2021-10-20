UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.41% of UMB Financial worth $423,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 35.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 53,776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 41.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

