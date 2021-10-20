Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. 2,354,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.