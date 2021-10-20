Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Under Armour worth $70,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Under Armour by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 44,637 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Under Armour by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

