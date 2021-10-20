Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.78

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.78 and traded as high as C$18.90. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 152,121 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNS shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.78. The firm has a market cap of C$782.04 million and a PE ratio of -30.60.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$511.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.47 million.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

