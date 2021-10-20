Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,574.00 (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00001910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,574.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00102521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,894.59 or 1.00750855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.94 or 0.06456881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Profile

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

