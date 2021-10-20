Unifi Protocol DAO Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $52.92 million and $14.66 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.24 or 0.00016849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00087332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00355856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00034109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

