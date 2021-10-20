UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.700-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

UNF stock traded down $14.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,922. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.05.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

