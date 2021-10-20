UniLend (UFT) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $32.92 million and $4.13 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00191323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00092706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.