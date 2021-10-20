UniMex Network Reaches Market Cap of $6.13 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $123,853.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00067489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00101896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,806.13 or 1.00119608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.72 or 0.06214620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021210 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,707,664 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

