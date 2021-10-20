Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $225.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

