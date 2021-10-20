Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNPRF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF remained flat at $$42.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

