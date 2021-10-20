Uniper’s (UNPRF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNPRF. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $$42.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

