Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $101,088.91 on Major Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $51,244.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $101,088.91 or 1.55544099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00195764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00094560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

