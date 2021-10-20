United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 14,758 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

