United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $12,035,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Booking by 64.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 146.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,463.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,332.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,304.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

