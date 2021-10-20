United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 12.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 72.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 18.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

CMI stock opened at $240.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

