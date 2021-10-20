United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after buying an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after buying an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after acquiring an additional 453,672 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.