United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 2,259 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.