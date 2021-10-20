United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.99.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

