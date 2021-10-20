United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after acquiring an additional 697,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,902,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,676,000 after purchasing an additional 597,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.