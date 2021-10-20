United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Motco lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.74. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

