United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after buying an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares in the last quarter.

KRE opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

