United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

