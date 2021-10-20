United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,076 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 38.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of TT stock opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $123.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

