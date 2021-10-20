United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,183 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after buying an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,074,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $474,657,000 after purchasing an additional 127,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.28. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

