United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 7,416 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,416 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total transaction of $23,988,654.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,253 shares of company stock valued at $267,056,215 in the last ninety days.

COIN stock opened at $305.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.21.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.