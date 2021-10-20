United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,597,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after buying an additional 914,037 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 494,603 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 313,701 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

