United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,320,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,075,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,628,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter.

VIGI stock opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $93.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

