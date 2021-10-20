United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE stock opened at $276.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.36 and its 200 day moving average is $255.51. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $304.50.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.