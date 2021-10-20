United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

NYSE WPC opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

