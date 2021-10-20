United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

