United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

