United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,318 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10,697.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 50,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

IYY stock opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $80.57 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.20.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

