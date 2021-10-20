United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.35% of SLR Investment worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

SLRC stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $835.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.