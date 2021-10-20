United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 8,889 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after buying an additional 145,368 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 24.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

