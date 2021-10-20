United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $50.33.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.