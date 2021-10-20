United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $226,000.

VTHR stock opened at $208.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.09. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $147.90 and a 52-week high of $209.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

