United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,962 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

