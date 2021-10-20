United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of United Fire Group worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in United Fire Group by 71.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.83 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.