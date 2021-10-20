United Microelectronics (UMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, analysts expect United Microelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Microelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of United Microelectronics worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

