United Natural Foods (UNFI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) recently:

10/13/2021 – United Natural Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Northcoast Research from $42.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – United Natural Foods is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – United Natural Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 443,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

