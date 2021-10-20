United Rentals (URI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.80 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI opened at $353.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $167.25 and a 52-week high of $369.22. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.