United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) were up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $193.24 and last traded at $193.24. Approximately 607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 353,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.36 and its 200-day moving average is $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $1,143,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

