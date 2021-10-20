UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,534,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 259,239 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.48% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,815,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $9.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.67. 41,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $433.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.64. The company has a market capitalization of $408.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

