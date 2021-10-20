Universal Insurance (UVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Universal Insurance has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.750-$3.000 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.90 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 2.44%. On average, analysts expect Universal Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

UVE opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.