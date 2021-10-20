Univest Financial (UVSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.11. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Univest Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Univest Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

