uPlexa (UPX) One Day Volume Tops $336.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, uPlexa has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $534,262.49 and $336.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

